Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Hearts, Aberdeen, Blackburn, Dundee, St Mirren, Livingston, Shrewsbury, Peterborough, Ipswich

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Hibernian midfielder John McGinn has been placed on a list of potential summer signing targets by Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers, with Scott Allan, who finished the season on loan at Easter Road, being offered as part of any deal. (Scottish Sun)

Shrewsbury Town have identified David Hopkin as the man they want to replace Paul Hurst, who is likely to take over as Ipswich Town manager, but St Mirren plan to hold talks with the Livingston boss about their vacancy when he returns from holiday next week. (Daily Express, print edition)

Midfielder Josh Mullin has joined relegated Ross County rather than extend his contract with Livingston after helping David Hopkin's side win promotion to the Scottish premiership. (Press & Journal)

Hibernian hope that offering Barnsley midfielder Stevie Mallan a permanent contract will stave off competition for from Coventry City, Luton Town and Shrewsbury Town, who want the 22-year-old on loan. (Daily Record, print edition)

Aberdeen midfielder Graeme Shinnie cancelled his stag do as he was so desperate to make his Scotland debut in Peru. (Scottish Sun)

Blackburn Rovers defender Charlie Mulgrew, the 32-year-old who is poised to captain Scotland against Peru in the early hours of Wednesday morning, has turned vegan to help in his goal of playing football until he is 40. (Daily Record)

Scott Allan could be involved in a swap deal should John McGinn join Celtic, according to one report

Hibernian left-back Lewis Stevenson is poised to make his Scotland debut at the age of 30 in the pre-season friendly against Peru in Lima in the early hours of Wednesday morning. (Evening Times)

Midfielder Mark O'Hara, who moved from Dundee to Peterborough United last week, hopes the switch to the League One club will help force him into the Scotland squad under Alex McLeish. (Scottish Sun)

Dundee midfielder Glen Kamara, who has been capped three times, has been called up by Finland for their forthcoming friendlies against Romania and Belarus. (The Courier)

Goalkeeper Conor Hazard, who has yet to make his Celtic debut, is poised to win his first cap for Northern Ireland against World Cup finalists Panama. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Jamie Maclaren, who has returned to German club Darmstadt after a loan spell with Hibernian, has been recalled to Australia's World Cup squad amid concerns over the fitness of fellow forward Tomi Juric after initially being left out of Bert van Marwijk's preliminary party. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Hearts have cancelled a pre-season tour to Germany and will remain in Scotland instead because it was not organised to manager Craig Levein's satisfaction. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Steven Gerrard, who will officially take over as Rangers manager this week, will put his squad through their paces at a training camp in Spain next month. (The Herald)

Charlie Mulgrew has turned vegan in an attempt to prolong his career

Incoming Rangers manager Steven Gerrard changed his plans at the last minute so he could play in former Liverpool striker Dirk Kuyt's testimonial in his final appearance before starting work at Ibrox. (Daily Record)

Rangers could face a rematch with Progres Niederkorn, the Luxembourg part-timers who embarrassed Pedro Caixinha's side last season, in the forthcoming Europa League qualifying draw. (The Herald)

Neil Lennon has declared that Hibernian are targeting the Europa League group stage as the Easter Road side prepares for a second tilt at European football under the Northern Irish head coach. (Edinburgh Evening News)

The Scottish Professional Football League has insisted that chairman Murdoch MacLennan has not been compromised by being head-hunted by a business with links to Celtic's leading shareholder, Dermot Desmond. (Daily Record, print edition)

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie has told Scott Brown to bring on the war because he is ready for the Celtic captain's attempts at revenge when they face up next season after the former Scotland skipper accused him of tackling "like a little boy" earlier this month. (The Times)

The majority of Dundee fans would back a move to introduce a sponsor's name to their Dens Park stadium, according to an Evening Telegraph poll. (Evening Telegraph)

St Johnstone defender Scott Tanser has been told to put on weight during the close season to increase his strength. (The Courier)