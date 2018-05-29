Graham Potter could rekindle Swansea City, says ex-boss Bob Bradley

Bob Bradley was in charge of Le Havre in France before taking over at Swansea in October, 2016

Graham Potter could help Swansea rediscover their footballing identity, says former manager Bob Bradley.

Ostersunds FK boss Potter has held talks with the Swans, who were relegated from the Premier League last season.

Bradley, who lasted 85 days in charge of Swansea, believes Potter can help the club rebuild in the Championship.

"I feel it is an opportunity to re-establish the football way," said Bradley, boss of MLS side LAFC.

"I was there for 11 games and I tried like hell to get that team to play football every match.

"Obviously I didn't take enough points. I understand, you move on.

"Paul [Clement] was able to keep the team up, but you don't want to be in the position every year where it's just about survival.

"When you talk about the 'Swansea Way' and you talk about the football it's got to show itself week in and week out.

"I would encourage all the supporters to still remind themselves how important it is that every time they go to the Liberty [Stadium] they see football that they enjoy and see a team that plays on the front foot and tries to win games.

"And hopefully we'll see them back in the Premier League."

Even before Swansea's relegation to the Championship, they had long lost the possession-based style of play which had helped the club climb from the fourth tier to the Premier League between 2004 and 2011.

In an attempt to rediscover that ethos and rebuild following their relegation, the Swans are close to appointing 43-year-old Englishman Potter.

Ostersund were languishing in the Swedish fourth division when Potter joined in 2011, but they won back-to-back promotions in his first two seasons at the club, before reaching the Allsvenskan top flight for the first time in 2016.

Ostersund won 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium earlier this season

They also won the Svenska Cupen, Sweden's main cup competition, meaning they qualified for the Europa League, in which they reached the round of 32 before they were beaten by Arsenal.

Bradley was the first American to manage a Premier League club when he joined Swansea in October 2016, but he was sacked that December after winning only two of his 11 games in charge.

"From the day I left, I followed every match. I still want to see the club do well," said the former United States boss.

"I know the history and the supporters and I was very pleased last year when Paul Clement came in and they found a way to stay up.

"I know it's a big disappointment also this year. Tough decisions have to be made, but hopefully they can fight like any club that goes down and find a way back into the Premier League."