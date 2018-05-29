World Cup: Peru great Hector Chumpitaz recalls famous win over Scotland in 1978

Media playback is not supported on this device 'We played a great game' - Chumpitaz

International friendly: Peru v Scotland Venue: Estadio Nacional de Lima, Peru Date: Wednesday, 30 May Kick-off: 02:00 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC One Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Almost 40 years to the day since Scotland's calamitous defeat at the hands of Peru in their opening game of the 1978 World Cup, the two countries are preparing to meet again.

Unfortunately for Scotland, the stakes are less high this time round. Like it or not, they are simply a warm-up act for the Peruvians, who are returning to the World Cup after a 36-year absence.

That infamous match in Cordoba, Argentina, was the beginning of the end for a team who had entered the competition believing they could go far, if not actually win it.

The architect of the defeat was Teofilo Cubillas, whose two fabulous goals forever etched his name in the memory of Scottish supporters.

Captain of Peru that day was Hector Chumpitaz, a diminutive centre-back.

Now 74, time has not erased his own memory of a match that is well remembered in Peru for quite different reasons.

"It was a great surprise because of the quality Scotland had," Chumpitaz told BBC Scotland.

"They had Joe Jordan, one of Europe's top goalscorers, and I had to mark him. He was very tall and I'm short, but we played a great game.

Jordan gave Ally McLeod's Scotland the lead but the celebrations would be short lived

"They were winning 1-0 and I gave away a penalty, but the keeper saved it and we turned the game round to win 3-1, with two good goals from Cubillas - one is considered one of the best ever at a World Cup.

"It was an important game for us because it was the first group game and whoever won had a better chance of qualifying.

"So we got the two points and had the early advantage. Then we beat Iran and drew with the Netherlands, which got us through to the next stage.

"A lot of people thought Scotland and the Netherlands would qualify. Scotland were more experienced and we had a lot of respect for them, but we pulled off an amazing result."

Scotland appeared to have seriously underestimated Peru. They'd reached the second phase in Brazil four years earlier, going out to the hosts.

Chumpitaz was considered one of the outstanding defenders in South America, but their trump card was the skilful Cubillas.

"Cubillas was a terrific player, a top goalscorer and a wonderful person," said Chumpitaz.

"His free-kick was outstanding - both his goals were very good.

"We had a good team and we'd prepared well in a place that was quite isolated.

Hector Chumpitaz (right) marshalled the Peru defence in their famous win over Scotland

"There weren't too many people around, so we were relaxed and able to concentrate on training and that served us well in giving a good account of ourselves at the World Cup. Everyone in Peru was happy with how we did."

If Cubillas' name has gone down in infamy in Scotland, he remains an icon in Peru.

The free-kick that put Peru 3-1 up, scored with the outside of his right boot, has been an almost constant backdrop in the life of his daughter, Johana.

"I was about 10 when I first saw it, but I didn't know its significance. Maybe once I was 13 or 14 was when I really understood why it was so famous," she told BBC Scotland.

"I've seen it thousands of times. It's the most important goal in Peru. It's beautiful - the best one I've seen, I think. That celebration is in every TV commercial about football or Peru.

"I'm super proud of my dad. For me, he's one of the best players of all time - you can tell from that goal. It shows how good he was."

At 28, Johana Cubillas is about to watch her country take part in a World Cup for the first time. She says the entire nation is captivated by the occasion.

"I'm so happy and can't wait for it to start. We're very excited," she added. "You'll see at the game - everyone's wearing the Peru top, singing and yelling.

Peru's Group C matches in Russia Peru v Denmark (16 June) France v Peru (21 June) Australia v Peru (26 June)

"After the game in which we qualified, the whole country was crazy, everyone was in the streets, shouting and dancing.

"I've never seen something like that. All the energy is positive, everyone wants the same thing and the whole country is unified by football."

Scotland's absence from the World Cup hasn't been quite as long, but it's easy to comprehend the fervour and anticipation here as Peru aim to cause another surprise on their return to the world stage.