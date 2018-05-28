Stefan de Vrij to join Inter Milan from Lazio after contract expires

De Vrij made 118 appearances for Lazio, scoring 10 goals

Stefan de Vrij says he has signed a five-year contract to join Inter Milan from Lazio when his deal expires at the end of June.

Neither side has confirmed the move.

On the last day of the Serie A season, the 26-year-old Netherlands defender gave away a penalty as Inter beat Lazio to claim a Champions League spot at the Rome side's expense.

"Everyone who knows me knows that I gave everything even in that game," he said.

"I don't know if they believe it in Italy so I turned everything off for a week, so now I'm focused just on my national team."

De Vrij - whose Inter move has been reported before the end of the season - joined Lazio from Feyenoord in 2014.