Stefan de Vrij to join Inter Milan from Lazio after contract expires

Stefan de Vrij
De Vrij made 118 appearances for Lazio, scoring 10 goals

Stefan de Vrij says he has signed a five-year contract to join Inter Milan from Lazio when his deal expires at the end of June.

Neither side has confirmed the move.

On the last day of the Serie A season, the 26-year-old Netherlands defender gave away a penalty as Inter beat Lazio to claim a Champions League spot at the Rome side's expense.

"Everyone who knows me knows that I gave everything even in that game," he said.

"I don't know if they believe it in Italy so I turned everything off for a week, so now I'm focused just on my national team."

De Vrij - whose Inter move has been reported before the end of the season - joined Lazio from Feyenoord in 2014.

