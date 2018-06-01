Substitution, Egypt. Ahmed El Mohamady replaces Trézéguet.
Egypt v Colombia
Line-ups
Egypt
- 23El-ShenawySubstituted forEl Hadaryat 45'minutes
- 7Ahmed Ibrahim
- 20Samir
- 6Hegazi
- 13Shafy
- 8Hamed
- 5Morsy
- 21HassanSubstituted forEl Mohamadyat 57'minutes
- 19El Said
- 14Sobhi
- 15Fahmy Tharwat
Substitutes
- 1El Hadary
- 2Gabr Mossad
- 3El Mohamady
- 9Hassan Mahgoub
- 11Abdel-Moneim Soliman
- 16Ekramy Ahmed
- 18Razek Fadlalla
- 22Warda
- 24Tarek Abdel-Aziz
- 26Hussein
- 27Ashraf Elsayed
- 28Hamouda Attia
Colombia
- 1Ospina
- 4Arias
- 13MinaSubstituted forMurilloat 45'minutes
- 23Sánchez
- 18FabraSubstituted forMojicaat 45'minutes
- 16Lerma
- 6Sánchez
- 11CuadradoSubstituted forIzquierdoat 45'minutes
- 10Rodríguez
- 15Uribe
- 9Falcao
Substitutes
- 2Tesillo
- 3Murillo
- 5Barrios
- 7Bacca
- 12Vargas
- 14Muriel
- 17Mojica
- 19Borja
- 20Quintero
- 21Izquierdo
- 22Cuadrado
- Referee:
- Paolo Silvio Mazzoleni
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away5
Live Text
Substitution
Foul by Mateus Uribe (Colombia).
Marwan Mohsen (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Falcao (Colombia) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Rodríguez with a cross.
Corner, Colombia. Conceded by Ahmed Fathy.
Foul by Davinson Sánchez (Colombia).
Marwan Mohsen (Egypt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by José Izquierdo (Colombia).
Ahmed Fathy (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Santiago Arias (Colombia) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Falcao.
James Rodríguez (Colombia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ramadan Sobhi (Egypt).
Attempt missed. Abdallah El Said (Egypt) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Marwan Mohsen.
Second Half
Second Half begins Egypt 0, Colombia 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Colombia. Johan Mojica replaces Frank Fabra.
Substitution
Substitution, Colombia. Óscar Murillo replaces Yerry Mina.
Substitution
Substitution, Colombia. José Izquierdo replaces Juan Cuadrado.
Substitution
Substitution, Egypt. Essam El Hadary replaces Mohamed El-Shenawy.
Half Time
First Half ends, Egypt 0, Colombia 0.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match David Ospina (Colombia) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Ramadan Sobhi (Egypt) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Marwan Mohsen (Egypt) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Trézéguet.
Foul by Jefferson Lerma (Colombia).
Mohamed El-Shenawy (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Colombia. Conceded by Ahmed Hegazi.
Attempt missed. Juan Cuadrado (Colombia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by James Rodríguez.
James Rodríguez (Colombia) hits the left post with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Falcao (Colombia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Saad Samir (Egypt).
Santiago Arias (Colombia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marwan Mohsen (Egypt).
Corner, Egypt. Conceded by James Rodríguez.
Yerry Mina (Colombia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marwan Mohsen (Egypt).
Juan Cuadrado (Colombia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ramadan Sobhi (Egypt).
Attempt missed. Mateus Uribe (Colombia) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado with a cross.
Foul by Mateus Uribe (Colombia).
Ahmed Fathy (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.