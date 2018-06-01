Match ends, Tunisia 2, Turkey 2.
Tunisia 2-2 Turkey
-
- From the section Football
England's opening World Cup opponents Tunisia continued their preparations for Russia 2018 with a draw as Turkey's Cenk Tosun scored and was sent off.
Everton striker Tosun had already converted a penalty when he was dismissed after remonstrating with supporters behind the dugout.
Anice Badri's stunner and Ferjani Sassi's poked finish either side of the red card put Tunisia in front.
But Caglar Soyuncu levelled in injury time for the Turks.
It was Tunisia's second 2-2 draw this week, after they came back from 2-0 down against Portugal on Monday.
England start their World Cup campaign against the African nation on Monday, 18 June at 19:00 BST in Volgograd.
Gareth Southgate's side then face Panama and Belgium in Group G.
Tosun's dismissal came in unusual circumstances, with the referee seemingly sending off the Toffees forward for acting aggressively towards something he had seen in the stands at the Stade de Geneve in Switzerland.
Tosun had to be held back by team-mates while gesticulating towards the seats, before the official decided to produce the red card.
Line-ups
Tunisia
- 40Hassen
- 28BronnSubstituted forNaguezat 76'minutes
- 2Ben Youssef
- 4Meriah
- 12MaâloulSubstituted forHaddadiat 82'minutes
- 7KhaouiBooked at 22minsSubstituted forBen Amorat 53'minutes
- 17SkhiriSubstituted forSrarfiat 70'minutesBooked at 74mins
- 13Sassi
- 24Badri
- 8Ben YoussefSubstituted forKhalifaat 75'minutes
- 23SlitiSubstituted forChaalaliat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Ben Mustapha
- 3Benalouane
- 5Haddadi
- 6Bedoui
- 11Khalifa
- 14Ben Amor
- 16Mathlouthi
- 18Srarfi
- 20Chaalali
- 21Naguez
- 25Khalil
- 27Larbi
Turkey
- 12Kirintili
- 2Ozbayrakli
- 22Ayhan
- 4SöyüncüBooked at 33mins
- 3Ali Kaldirim
- 14Tekdemir
- 5YokusluSubstituted forTopalat 45'minutes
- 21KahveciSubstituted forOzyakupat 64'minutes
- 11YaziciSubstituted forMalliat 45'minutes
- 9TosunBooked at 59mins
- 17ÜnderSubstituted forÖzcanat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Tekin
- 7Gurler
- 8Ozyakup
- 10Bulut
- 13Zeki Celik
- 15Topal
- 16Türüç
- 18Karaman
- 19Malli
- 20Akbaba
- 23Bolat
- 24Ersoy
- 25Serbest
- 27Özcan
- Referee:
- Fedayi San
- Attendance:
- 12,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tunisia 2, Turkey 2.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Tunisia).
Goal!
Goal! Tunisia 2, Turkey 2. Caglar Söyüncü (Turkey) right footed shot from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Mehmet Topal following a set piece situation.
Foul by Anice Badri (Tunisia).
Sener Ozbayrakli (Turkey) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Anice Badri (Tunisia) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Hamdi Naguez with a cross.
Corner, Tunisia. Conceded by Sener Ozbayrakli.
Offside, Tunisia. Ghilane Chaalali tries a through ball, but Saber Khalifa is caught offside.
Foul by Mohamed Ben Amor (Tunisia).
Mehmet Topal (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Tunisia. Ghilane Chaalali replaces Naim Sliti.
Substitution
Substitution, Tunisia. Oussama Haddadi replaces Ali Maâloul.
Attempt missed. Oguzhan Ozyakup (Turkey) right footed shot from long range on the left is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Mohamed Ben Amor (Tunisia).
Oguzhan Ozyakup (Turkey) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Tunisia 2, Turkey 1. Ferjani Sassi (Tunisia) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bassem Srarfi.
Substitution
Substitution, Turkey. Berkay Özcan replaces Cengiz Ünder.
Substitution
Substitution, Tunisia. Hamdi Naguez replaces Dylan Bronn.
Substitution
Substitution, Tunisia. Saber Khalifa replaces Fakhreddine Ben Youssef.
Booking
Bassem Srarfi (Tunisia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Bassem Srarfi (Tunisia).
Oguzhan Ozyakup (Turkey) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Tunisia).
Offside, Tunisia. Bassem Srarfi tries a through ball, but Fakhreddine Ben Youssef is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Tunisia. Bassem Srarfi replaces Ellyes Skhiri.
Attempt missed. Ferjani Sassi (Tunisia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Anice Badri.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Mohamed Ben Amor (Tunisia) because of an injury.
Corner, Tunisia. Conceded by Caglar Söyüncü.
Substitution
Substitution, Turkey. Oguzhan Ozyakup replaces Irfan Kahveci.
Anice Badri (Tunisia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Yunus Malli (Turkey).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Dismissal
Cenk Tosun (Turkey) is shown the red card.
Delay in match (Tunisia).
Goal!
Goal! Tunisia 1, Turkey 1. Anice Badri (Tunisia) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner following a corner.
Corner, Tunisia. Conceded by Sener Ozbayrakli.