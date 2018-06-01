Tunisia 2-2 Turkey

From the section

Cenk Tosun was sent off after remonstrating with people in the crowd

England's opening World Cup opponents Tunisia continued their preparations for Russia 2018 with a draw as Turkey's Cenk Tosun scored and was sent off.

Everton striker Tosun had already converted a penalty when he was dismissed after remonstrating with supporters behind the dugout.

Anice Badri's stunner and Ferjani Sassi's poked finish either side of the red card put Tunisia in front.

But Caglar Soyuncu levelled in injury time for the Turks.

It was Tunisia's second 2-2 draw this week, after they came back from 2-0 down against Portugal on Monday.

England start their World Cup campaign against the African nation on Monday, 18 June at 19:00 BST in Volgograd.

Gareth Southgate's side then face Panama and Belgium in Group G.

Tosun's dismissal came in unusual circumstances, with the referee seemingly sending off the Toffees forward for acting aggressively towards something he had seen in the stands at the Stade de Geneve in Switzerland.

Tosun had to be held back by team-mates while gesticulating towards the seats, before the official decided to produce the red card.