Scottish Championship ins and outs - summer 2018

Benjamin Siegrist, goalkeeping coach Neil Alexander and Matej Rakovan (right) have joined Dundee United

Dundee United indicated they mean business as the summer transfer window opened and manager Csaba Laszlo appears to have been given funding designed to ensure they do not spend a fourth season in the Scottish Championship.

The Romania-born Hungarian has utilised his knowledge of football on the Continent to secure goalkeepers from the top flight in Switzerland and Czech Republic.

He also moved quickly to sign four players from their potential title rivals and that has been a theme of the summer, with players switching jerseys between Championship clubs.

Willo Flood looked likely to be in opposition to United after his Tannadice release only to leave Dunfermline Athletic after just nine days, the Irish midfielder using a clause in his contract to take up a lucrative deal with Bali United in Indonesia instead.

Thomas O'Ware has switched from Morton to Partick Thistle

The Pars' other headline-grabbing business was bringing the Longridge brothers together for the first time in their senior careers - forward Louis switching from Falkirk and his defender brother, Jackson, leaving promoted Livingston.

Like the younger Longridge, midfielder Josh Mullin and centre-half Gregor Buchanan also turned down the chance to stay with the Premiership-bound West Lothian outfit, joining Ross County and Greenock Morton respectively.

Falkirk manager Paul Hartley has shown his determination not to flirt with relegation again and among his signings are four players with international experience - Lithuanian striker Deimantas Petravicius, from Motherwell, Northern Ireland midfielder Paul Paton, previously of Plymouth Argyle, Cyprus midfielder Dimitris Froxylias, who left Dumbarton, and Scotland Under-21 midfielder Ruben Sammut on loan from Chelsea.

Promoted part-timers Alloa Athletic have brought with them the second top scorer in League One last season - Alan Trouten from Albion Rovers - while third-tier champions Ayr United have been slowest off the mark in making additions to their squad.

Alloa Athletic

Manager: Jim Goodwin

Last season: 3rd in League One

In: Alan Trouten, midfielder (Albion Rovers); Greig Spence, forward (Raith Rovers); Adam Brown, midfielder (Airdrieonians); David Galt, midfielder (Queen's Park).

Out: Daryll Meggatt, defender (East Fife); Alan Cook, midfielder (Stenhousemuir, loan to permanent); Kris Renton, forward (Cowdenbeath); John Cunningham, forward (Albion Rovers); Craig Malcolm, defender (East Kilbride); Garry Fleming, forward; Frank McKeown, defender; Ryan Hoggan, defender; Adam Martin, forward; Dylan Monaghan, midfielder. Loan ended: Jamie McCart, defender (Celtic); Callum Crane, defender (Hibernian); Jordan Kirkpatrick, midfielder (St Mirren); Ross Stewart, forward (St Mirren); Callum Smith, forward (Dunfermline Athletic).

Ayr United

Manager: Ian McCall

Last season: 1st in League One

In: Daniel Harvie, defender (Aberdeen).

Out: Paddy Boyle, defender (Peterhead); Lyle Avci, goalkeeper (Stranraer); Craig Reid, defender; David Waite, defender; Jordan Hart, goalkeeper. Loan ended: Jack Ruddy, goalkeeper (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Dundee United

Manager: Csaba Laszlo

Last season: 3rd

In: Christoph Rabitsch, midfielder (Wolfsberger); Benjamin Siegrist, goalkeeper (Vysocina Jihlava); Frederic Frans, defender (Lierse); Matej Rakovan, goalkeeper (Vaduz); Craig Curran, forward (Ross County); Callum Booth, defender (Partick Thistle); Nicky Clark, forward (Dunfermline Athletic); Fraser Aird, midfielder (Dunfermline Athletic); Sam Wardrop, defender (Celtic).

Out: Willo Flood, midfielder (Dunfermline Athletic); Mark Durnan, defender (Dunfermline Athletic); Jordie Briels, midfielder (Oss); Grant Gillespie, midfielder (Raith Rovers); Brett Long, goalkeeper (East Fife); Cammy Ballantyne, defender (Dumbarton); Graham Taylor, midfielder (Edinburgh City, loan to permanent); Scott McDonald, forward; Bilel Mohsni, defender; Scott Fraser, midfielder; Paul Quinn, defender; Emil Lyng, forward; Logan Martin, midfielder; Dominic McMeekin, midfielder; Logan Martin, midfielder. Loan ended: Anthony Ralston, defender (Celtic); Sam Stanton, midfielder (Hibernian); Harry Lewis, goalkeeper (Southampton); Thomas Mikkelsen, forward (Ross County); Brandon Mason, defender (Watford); Craig Slater, midfielder (Colchester United).

Dunfermline Athletic

Manager: Allan Johnston

Last season: 4th

In: Jackson Longridge, defender (Livingston); Louis Longridge, forward (Falkirk); Danny Devine, defender (Partick Thistle); Mark Durnan, defender (Dundee United); Joe Thomson, midfielder (Celtic); Tom Beadling, defender (Sunderland, loan to permanent); Aidan Connolly, midfielder (York City).

Out: Willo Flood, midfielder (Bali United after arrival from Dundee United); Dean Shiels, midfielder (Derry City); Nicky Clark, forward (Dundee United); Fraser Aird, midfielder (Dundee United); Callum Morris, defender (Ross County); Declan McManus, forward (Ross County); Conner Duthie, midfielder (Stenhousemuir); Joe Cardle, midfielder; Nathaniel Wedderburn, midfielder; Jean-Yves M'voto, defender; Michael Paton, midfielder; Jason Talbot, defender; Scott Lochhead, midfielder; Aaron Splaine, midfielder. Loan ended: James Vincent, midfielder (Dundee); Daniel Armstrong, midfielder (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Falkirk

Manager: Paul Hartley

Last season: 8th

In: Deimantas Petravicius, forward (Motherwell); Leo Fasan, goalkeeper (Kilmarnock); Dennon Lewis, midfielder (Watford); Tom Dallison, defender (Brighton & Hove Albion); Paul Paton, midfielder (Plymouth Argyle); Dimitris Froxylias, midfielder (Dumbarton); Tom Owen-Evans, midfielder (Newport County, undisclosed); Patrick Brough, defender (Morecambe); Scott Harrison, defender (Hartlepool United). Loan: Ruben Sammut, midfielder (Chelsea).

Out: Craig Sibbald, midfielder (Livingston); Tom Taiwo, midfielder (Hamilton Academical); Cameron Blues, midfielder (Livingston); Louis Longridge, forward (Dunfermline Athletic); Robbie Thomson, goalkeeper (Raith Rovers); Rory Loy, forward (Dumbarton); Peter Grant, defender; Sean Welsh, midfielder; Paul Watson, defender. Loan ended: Alex Jukubiak, forward (Watford); Conor Hazard, goalkeeper (Celtic); Ryan Blair, midfielder (Swansea City); Andrew Nelson, forward (Sunderland); Reghan Tumilty, midfielder (Ross County).

Greenock Morton

Manager: Ray McKinnon

Last season: 7th

In: Charlie Telfer, midfielder (Almere City); Ryan Skully, goalkeeper (Partick Thistle); Gregor Buchanan, defender (Livingston); Jim McAlister, midfielder (Blackpool); Danny Johnstone, forward (Colchester United). Loan: Ross MacLean, forward (Motherwell).

Out: Jim Duffy, manager; Ricki Lamie, defender (Livingston); Thomas O'Ware, defender (Partick Thistle); Gary Harkins, midfielder (Queen of the South); Ross Forbes, defender (Dumbarton); Conor Brennan, goalkeeper (Brechin City); Jamie McGowan, goalkeeper (Troon); Michael Doyle, defender; Luca Gasparotto, defender; Andy Murdoch, midfielder; Mark Russell, defender. Loan ended: Frank Ross, midfielder (Aberdeen); Gary Fraser, midfielder (Partick Thistle); John Baird, forward (Inverness Caledonian Thistle).

Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Manager: John Robertson

Last season: 5th

In: Jamie McCart, defender (Celtic); Angus Beith, midfielder (Heart of Midlothian, player swap); Tom Walsh, midfielder (Dumbarton); Shaun Rooney, defender (Queen of the South); Jordan White, forward (Barrow).

Out: Jake Mulraney, midfielder (Heart of Midlothian); Iain Vigurs, midfielder (Ross County); Gary Warren, defender (Yeovil Town); John Baird, forward (Forfar Athletic); Collin Seedorf, defender; Connor Bell, forward.

Partick Thistle

Manager: Alan Archibald

Last season: 11th in Premiership

In: Cammy Bell, goalkeeper (Hibernian); Thomas O'Ware, defender (Greenock Morton); Sean McGinty, defender (Torquay United); Aaron Lennox, goalkeeper (Raith Rovers).

Out: Ryan Edwards, midfielder (Heart of Midlothian); Paul McGinn, defender (St Mirren); Danny Devine, defender (Dunfermline Athletic); Callum Booth, defender (Dundee United); Ryan Scully, goalkeeper (Greenock Morton); Gary Fraser, midfielder (Forfar Athletic); Mark Lamont, midfielder (Clyde, loan to permanent); Tomas Cerny, goalkeeper; Abdul Osman, midfielder; Steven Lawless, midfielder; Martin Woods, midfielder; Mustapha Dumbuya, defender; Kevin Nisbet, forward; Neil McLaughlin, forward. Loan ended: Conor Sammon, forward (Heart of Midlothian): Baily Cargill, defender (Bournemouth).

Queen of the South

Manager: Gary Naysmith

Last season: 6th

In: Gary Harkins, midfielder (Greenock Morton); Josh Todd, midfielder (St Mirren, loan to permanent).

Out: Shaun Rooney, defender (Inverness Caledonian Thistle); John Rankin, midfielder (Clyde); Derek Lyle, forward; Dan Carmichael, midfielder; Jesse Akubuine, midfielder; Jordan Marshall, defender. Loan ended: Dom Thomas, midfielder (Kilmarnock); Myles Beerman, defender (Rangers); Nikolay Todorov, forward (Heart of Midlothian); Kyle Cameron, defender (Newcastle United); Joe Thomson, midfielder (Celtic); Curtis Lyle, goalkeeper (Kilmarnock); Josh Todd, midfielder (St Mirren).

Ross County

Managers: Steven Ferguson and Stuart Kettlewell

Last season: 12th in Premiership

In: Keith Watson, defender (St Johnstone); Jamie Lindsay, midfielder (Celtic, loan to permanent); Harry Paton, midfielder (Heart of Midlothian); Stelios Demetriou, defender (St Mirren); Iain Vigurs, midfielder (Inverness Caledonian Thistle); Callum Morris, defender (Dunfermline Athletic); Declan McManus, forward (Dunfermline Athletic); Josh Mullin, midfielder (Livingston).

Out: Christopher Routis, defender (Servette); Jason Naismith, defender (Peterborough United, undisclosed); Thomas Mikkelsen, forward (Breidablik); Craig Curran, forward (Dundee United); Andrew Davies, defender (Hartlepool United); Blair Malcolm, midfielder (Cowdenbeath, loan to permanent); David N'Gog, forward; Alex Schalk, forward; Tim Chow, midfielder; Aaron McCarey, goalkeeper; Reghan Tumilty, midfielder; Mark Fodden, goalkeeper. Loan ended: Harry Souttar, defender (Stoke City); Greg Tansey, midfielder (Aberdeen); Max Melbourne, defender (West Bromwich Albion); Mattias Kait, midfielder (Fulham).