Turkey 2-1 Iran

Cenk Tosun's goals were his ninth and 10th for Turkey

Everton striker Cenk Tosun scored twice as Turkey beat World Cup-bound Iran in a friendly.

Tosun opened the scoring with an early goal, running on to a ball into the box before firing home with a low strike.

The former Besiktas player made it 2-0 soon after the break, tucking a neat finish just inside the post.

Turkey had Omer Bayram sent off in stoppage time after he handled on the goal line and Nottingham Forest winger Ashkan Dejagah converted the penalty.

Iran now head to Russia for their World Cup training camp and will play one more friendly - against Lithuania - on 8 June.

Carlos Queiroz's side play Morocco in their World Cup opener on 15 June before also facing Spain and Portugal in Group B.