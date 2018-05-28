Match ends, Turkey 2, Iran 1.
Turkey 2-1 Iran
Everton striker Cenk Tosun scored twice as Turkey beat World Cup-bound Iran in a friendly.
Tosun opened the scoring with an early goal, running on to a ball into the box before firing home with a low strike.
The former Besiktas player made it 2-0 soon after the break, tucking a neat finish just inside the post.
Turkey had Omer Bayram sent off in stoppage time after he handled on the goal line and Nottingham Forest winger Ashkan Dejagah converted the penalty.
Iran now head to Russia for their World Cup training camp and will play one more friendly - against Lithuania - on 8 June.
Carlos Queiroz's side play Morocco in their World Cup opener on 15 June before also facing Spain and Portugal in Group B.
Line-ups
Turkey
- 12Kirintili
- 2Ozbayrakli
- 22Ayhan
- 4Söyüncü
- 3Ali KaldirimSubstituted forBayramat 86'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 15TopalSubstituted forBulutat 78'minutes
- 5Yokuslu
- 11YaziciSubstituted forTürüçat 65'minutes
- 20AkbabaBooked at 43minsSubstituted forOzyakupat 58'minutes
- 17ÜnderSubstituted forGurlerat 45'minutes
- 9TosunSubstituted forSerbestat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Tekin
- 6Bayram
- 7Gurler
- 8Ozyakup
- 10Bulut
- 13Zeki Celik
- 14Tekdemir
- 16Türüç
- 18Karaman
- 19Malli
- 21Kahveci
- 23Bolat
- 24Ersoy
- 25Serbest
- 27Özcan
Iran
- 1Beiranvand
- 23Rezaeian
- 4CheshmiBooked at 72mins
- 8Pouraliganji
- 5Mohammadi
- 18JahanbakhshSubstituted forTorabiat 75'minutes
- 10AnsarifardSubstituted forDejagahat 71'minutes
- 7ShojaeiSubstituted forEbrahimiat 68'minutes
- 3Haji SafiSubstituted forAmiriat 58'minutes
- 17TaremiSubstituted forGhoddosat 59'minutes
- 20AzmounSubstituted forGhoochannejhadat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Torabi
- 6Ezatolahi
- 9Ebrahimi
- 11Amiri
- 12Mazaheri
- 13Ghoddos
- 14Khanzadeh
- 15Montazeri
- 16Ghoochannejhad
- 19Hosseini
- 21Dejagah
- 22Abedzadeh
- 24Gholizadeh
- Referee:
- Valentin Kovalenko
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Turkey 2, Iran 1.
Attempt missed. Ashkan Dejagah (Iran) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Vahid Amiri.
Goal!
Goal! Turkey 2, Iran 1. Ashkan Dejagah (Iran) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Dismissal
Omer Bayram (Turkey) is shown the red card.
Penalty conceded by Omer Bayram (Turkey) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Attempt blocked. Reza Ghoochannejhad (Iran) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.
Attempt saved. Saman Ghoddos (Iran) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Morteza Pouraliganji.
Attempt missed. Morteza Pouraliganji (Iran) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ashkan Dejagah with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Iran. Conceded by Caglar Söyüncü.
Reza Ghoochannejhad (Iran) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Caglar Söyüncü (Turkey).
Attempt missed. Reza Ghoochannejhad (Iran) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Mehdi Torabi.
Offside, Turkey. Oguzhan Ozyakup tries a through ball, but Umut Bulut is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Turkey. Omer Bayram replaces Hasan Ali Kaldirim.
Foul by Milad Mohammadi (Iran).
Deniz Türüç (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Mehdi Torabi (Iran) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hasan Ali Kaldirim (Turkey).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Okay Yokuslu (Turkey) because of an injury.
Reza Ghoochannejhad (Iran) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Okay Yokuslu (Turkey).
Saman Ghoddos (Iran) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Okay Yokuslu (Turkey).
Substitution
Substitution, Iran. Reza Ghoochannejhad replaces Sardar Azmoun.
Substitution
Substitution, Turkey. Tarkan Serbest replaces Cenk Tosun.
Substitution
Substitution, Turkey. Umut Bulut replaces Mehmet Topal.
Substitution
Substitution, Iran. Mehdi Torabi replaces Alireza Jahanbakhsh.
Corner, Iran. Conceded by Sener Ozbayrakli.
Attempt saved. Cenk Tosun (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Hasan Ali Kaldirim.
Offside, Turkey. Kaan Ayhan tries a through ball, but Sener Ozbayrakli is caught offside.
Booking
Rouzbeh Cheshmi (Iran) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Rouzbeh Cheshmi (Iran).
Serdar Gurler (Turkey) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Oguzhan Ozyakup (Turkey) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Iran. Ashkan Dejagah replaces Karim Ansarifard.
Foul by Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Iran).
Mehmet Topal (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Iran. Omid Ebrahimi replaces Masoud Shojaei.