Match ends, Portugal 2, Tunisia 2.
Portugal 2-2 Tunisia
Portugal squandered a two-goal lead to draw with England's World Cup opponents Tunisia in a warm-up match for this summer's tournament in Russia.
European champions Portugal led through Andre Silva's back-post header and then Joao Mario's 20-yard strike.
But Anice Badri pulled one back before the break before Fakhreddine Ben Youssef completed Tunisia's fightback.
England start their World Cup campaign against the African nation on Monday, 18 June at 19:00 BST in Volgograd.
Gareth Southgate's side then face Panama and Belgium in Group G.
Portugal, without Cristiano Ronaldo just two days after playing in Real Madrid's Champions League final victory over Liverpool, play another North African side, Morocco, in Group B at the World Cup.
Their first match is against Spain on Friday, 15 June and they finish their group fixtures against Iran.
The home side looked to be in control when AC Milan striker Andre Silva, a reported target for Wolves, headed in and then Mario, who spent part of this season on loan at West Ham from Inter Milan, thundered in a long-range effort.
But Tunisia showed they will pose an attacking threat to England, counter-attacking with pace and scoring a well-worked goal from Badri before Ben Youssef slid on to Ali Maaloul's low cross to equalise.
Line-ups
Portugal
- 12Lopes
- 15Barbosa PereiraSubstituted forSoaresat 72'minutes
- 3PepeSubstituted forFonteat 63'minutes
- 13Gato Alves Dias
- 5GuerreiroSubstituted forSilva Duarteat 45'minutes
- 10João MárioSubstituted forJoão Moutinhoat 80'minutes
- 14Carvalho
- 23Adrien SilvaSubstituted forFernandes Fernandesat 63'minutes
- 11Bernardo SilvaSubstituted forGanchinho Guedesat 72'minutes
- 9Valente Silva
- 20Quaresma
Substitutes
- 2Bruno Alves
- 4Fernandes Fernandes
- 6Fonte
- 8João Moutinho
- 17Ganchinho Guedes
- 19Silva Duarte
- 21Soares
- 22Beto
Tunisia
- 40Hassen
- 21Naguez
- 3Benalouane
- 4Meriah
- 5HaddadiSubstituted forMaâloulat 45'minutes
- 24BadriSubstituted forAkaichiat 87'minutes
- 17Skhiri
- 13Sassi
- 23SlitiSubstituted forSrarfiat 76'minutes
- 7KhaouiSubstituted forBen Youssefat 45'minutes
- 11KhalifaSubstituted forChaalaliat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Ben Mustapha
- 2Ben Youssef
- 6Bedoui
- 8Ben Youssef
- 9Akaichi
- 12Maâloul
- 15Mohsni
- 16Mathlouthi
- 18Srarfi
- 20Chaalali
- 25Khalil
- 27Larbi
- Referee:
- Luca Banti
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Portugal 2, Tunisia 2.
Foul by João Moutinho (Portugal).
Ghilane Chaalali (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Portugal. Manuel Fernandes tries a through ball, but Ricardo Quaresma is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Tunisia. Ahmed Akaichi replaces Anice Badri.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Bassem Srarfi.
Attempt blocked. João Moutinho (Portugal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Ricardo Quaresma (Portugal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ferjani Sassi (Tunisia).
Foul by José Fonte (Portugal).
Anice Badri (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Ricardo Quaresma (Portugal) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Gonçalo Guedes.
Ricardo Quaresma (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fakhreddine Ben Youssef (Tunisia).
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. João Moutinho replaces João Mário.
Corner, Tunisia. Conceded by Cédric Soares.
Substitution
Substitution, Tunisia. Bassem Srarfi replaces Naim Sliti.
Attempt missed. Gonçalo Guedes (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by José Fonte.
Foul by Ghilane Chaalali (Tunisia).
William Carvalho (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Hamdi Naguez (Tunisia) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Anice Badri.
Foul by William Carvalho (Portugal).
Naim Sliti (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. Cédric Soares replaces Ricardo Pereira.
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. Gonçalo Guedes replaces Bernardo Silva.
Attempt saved. José Fonte (Portugal) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by André Silva with a headed pass.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Ellyes Skhiri.
Foul by André Silva (Portugal).
Ellyes Skhiri (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Fakhreddine Ben Youssef (Tunisia).
André Silva (Portugal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Yassine Meriah (Tunisia).
Substitution
Substitution, Tunisia. Ghilane Chaalali replaces Saber Khalifa.
Foul by Ricardo Quaresma (Portugal).
Anice Badri (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Portugal 2, Tunisia 2. Fakhreddine Ben Youssef (Tunisia) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ali Maâloul with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Mário Rui (Portugal).
Hamdi Naguez (Tunisia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. José Fonte replaces Pepe.