Portugal 2-2 Tunisia

Fakhreddine Ben Youssef drew Tunisia level in the second half

Portugal squandered a two-goal lead to draw with England's World Cup opponents Tunisia in a warm-up match for this summer's tournament in Russia.

European champions Portugal led through Andre Silva's back-post header and then Joao Mario's 20-yard strike.

But Anice Badri pulled one back before the break before Fakhreddine Ben Youssef completed Tunisia's fightback.

England start their World Cup campaign against the African nation on Monday, 18 June at 19:00 BST in Volgograd.

Gareth Southgate's side then face Panama and Belgium in Group G.

Portugal, without Cristiano Ronaldo just two days after playing in Real Madrid's Champions League final victory over Liverpool, play another North African side, Morocco, in Group B at the World Cup.

Their first match is against Spain on Friday, 15 June and they finish their group fixtures against Iran.

The home side looked to be in control when AC Milan striker Andre Silva, a reported target for Wolves, headed in and then Mario, who spent part of this season on loan at West Ham from Inter Milan, thundered in a long-range effort.

But Tunisia showed they will pose an attacking threat to England, counter-attacking with pace and scoring a well-worked goal from Badri before Ben Youssef slid on to Ali Maaloul's low cross to equalise.