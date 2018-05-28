Nigeria winger Moses Simon ruled out of World Cup with injury

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon has won 17 caps for Nigeria at senior level

Nigeria international Moses Simon has been ruled out of the World Cup with a thigh injury that will sideline him for up to a month.

The 22-year-old limped out of the Super Eagles' training session on Thursday and sat out subsequent sessions.

A scan revealed his injury is serious, ruling the winger out of Russia 2018.

"Yes, Moses is injured and our medical staff told me he is out for at least three or four weeks," Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr confirmed.

"This is a confirmation that he will not be with us for the World Cup.

"This is unfortunate because he was an important player for us during our qualification matches."

Simon, who plays for KAA Gent in Belgium, has been a regular in the Super Eagles squad under Gernot Rohr.

The player was one of the certainties to be in Rohr's final squad of 23 players before this setback.

He played a key role and scored once as Nigeria sealed their 2018 World Cup qualification.

A former youth international, Simon has won 17 caps for his country at senior level and scored three goals.