Connah's Quay Nomads sign Prestatyn Town pair Michael Parker and Noah Edwards

Connah's Quay Nomads have signed Michael Parker and Noah Edwards from Prestatyn Town.

Midfielder Parker, 30, leaves after 13 years with his home-town club, who were relegated from the Welsh Premier League last season.

Edwards, 21, who can play in defence or midfield, will join up with older brother Kai at Nomads.

"I'm delighted to welcome both Michael and Noah to Connah's Quay," Nomads manager Andy Morrison said.

"I've been a big admirer of Michael Parker for many seasons - his experience and quality will certainly add to our squad.

"I believe Noah has the talent and mentality to play at a much higher level and we look forward to continuing his development."