Cardiff City start pre-season schedule with return to Taffs Well

Anthony Pilkington's goal gave Cardiff City victory at Taffs Well last year

Cardiff City will again begin their pre-season schedule against Taffs Well before touring Cornwall and Devon.

The Bluebirds beat the Welsh League Division One side 1-0 last year, in a season that was to culminate in winning promotion to the Premier League.

After the friendly at Rhiw'r Ddar on Friday 13 July, the Bluebirds will play Tavistock, Bodmin Town and Torquay United.

The Cardiff Under-23 side will also be playing four games on the mini-tour.

"After last summer, we decided to continue my lovely relationship with Cornwall for a week," Cardiff manager Neil Warnock told the club website.

"This time the Under-23s will be playing every other night along with the first team, so that everyone in the squad can get enough minutes under their belt that week.

"Last year was a success and I'm expecting even more of our fans to come down for a holiday!"

Cardiff pre-season schedule (19:00 BST kick-off unless stated; all fixtures subject to change):

Friday 13 July - Taffs Well FC v Cardiff City, Rhiw'r Ddar.

Sunday 15 July - Truro City v Cardiff City U23, Treyew Road (14:00 BST).

Monday 16 July - Tavistock AFC v Cardiff City, Langsford Park.

Tuesday 17 July - AFC St Austell v Cardiff City U23, Poltair Park.

Wednesday 18 July - Bodmin Town v Cardiff City, Priory Park.

Thursday 19 July - Porthleven FC v Cardiff City U23, Gala Parc.

Friday 20 July - Torquay United v Cardiff City, Plainmoor.

Saturday 21 July - Liskeard Athletic v Cardiff City U23, Lux Park (14:00 BST).