Paul Hurst: Shrewsbury Town boss given permission to speak to Ipswich

Paul Hurst's Shrewsbury lost at Wembley for a second time in seven weeks on Saturday

Shrewsbury Town boss Paul Hurst is to speak with Ipswich Town about becoming their new manager.

The Shrews said they had "reluctantly" given Ipswich permission to start talks with Hurst after agreeing compensation.

Ipswich, of the Championship, are looking for a new manager after Mick McCarthy left in April.

Hurst has been in charge of Shrewsbury since October 2016. They lost Sunday's League One play-off final to Rotherham at Wembley after extra-time.

'I've always said I'm ambitious'

The 43-year-old said after Sunday's defeat that he "didn't know what future is going to hold".

Asked if he intended to speak to Ipswich, Hurst said: "I said right from the start that I'm ambitious, and I'm flattered to be linked with clubs like that.

"But I've been linked at various points all season and I'm still here at the minute. Let's see what happens.

"At this moment in time I'm only interested in the players. I've got some of them to speak to with regard to next season - and that's not nice.

"We've just lost a final and a couple of them are going to get some news that's not great, but that's part of being a manager."

Shrewsbury missed out on a place in the second tier of English football - a level they last played at in 1988-89

Having taken Grimsby back to the English Football League in May 2016, Hurst moved up a level when he joined Shrewsbury five months later.

He arrived when they were bottom of League One, saved them from relegation and then defied the bookmakers' estimates that they would finish bottom this season.

After sitting in the top two for the majority of the season, Town missed out on an automatic promotion place - and Hurst has suggested that it will only get tougher to reach the second tier.

"The challenge of getting anywhere near again now is probably harder than the Championship challenge would have been," said Hurst, whose team were beaten at Wembley by Lincoln in the Checkatrade Trophy final in April.

"Financially, we'd have been up against it, but I'd have happily taken that challenge on.

"We'd have had to defy the odds again. Rotherham are a prime example, when you look at how difficult they found it last year.

"I wanted to raise expectations here but are we going to be sensible now moving forward?"

Interview with BBC Shropshire's Nick Southall.