Mexico an ideal test for Wales in friendly, says manager Ryan Giggs

Ryan Giggs has been taking Wales training sessions at UCLA ahead of the game with Mexico

Friendly international: Mexico v Wales Venue: Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, California Date: Tuesday, 29 May Kick-off: 02:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Ryan Giggs believes Mexico present the perfect test for Wales in their final friendly ahead of the new Uefa Nations League competition.

Wales play World Cup-bound Mexico in the USA at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Tuesday.

"We've looked at them a lot. They have quality but what has impressed us is their work ethic," Giggs said.

"It was great for our players to see that because if you want to be a top team you must have that."

Wales begin their Nations League campaign against the Republic of Ireland on 6 September in Cardiff and are then away to Denmark three days later.

Giggs is preparing in the States without senior players Gareth Bale - whose two goals sealed Real Madrid's Champions League final triumph over Liverpool on Saturday - Joe Allen and James Chester, while Liverpool pair Ben Woodburn and Danny Ward are also absent.

But that has allowed the manager to look at other players on the trip to the USA.

"I had a training camp with a lot of the younger players the week before we came out and a few impressed me, so I brought them along," Giggs said.

"That was one of the aims of the training camp and they've carried that good form on.

"For me it's a juggling act between seeing players I've not seen, players who've been playing who are fit and players who have impressed me during training.

"I'll pick the team around that and obviously make changes along the way. I'm trying to see as many players as I can before the Nations League in September."