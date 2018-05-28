Jack Hamilton: Dundee sign Hearts goalkeeper for undisclosed fee

Jack Hamilton only played once for Hearts after August

Jack Hamilton has vowed to repay Dundee's faith for handing him a three-year contract as the goalkeeper arrived for an undisclosed fee from Hearts.

The 24-year-old will provide competition for Elliot Parish at Dens Park next season.

"The three years is excellent," Hamilton told Dundee's website.

"It shows good commitment from the club. Hopefully I can repay that faith they have put in me and hopefully we can go and do something."

Indeed, Hamilton says he was persuaded to make the switch because he has faith in Neil McCann's ability to transform a side that just narrowly avoided relegation.

"Speaking to the manager, he really sold the club to me," he said. "He was brilliant.

"Hhe was very keen on getting me in and it's something that I thought would be brilliant for me.

"From the first conversation, he had a real passion. He's got a real ambition and his idea of where he wants the club to go is really good and I want to be a part of that.

"It's a massive club, a massive Premiership club that has real ambition, so I thought it would be a great place to come and be involved."

Jon McLaughlin kept Jack Hamilton out of the Hearts side this season

Hamilton came through the youth ranks at Tynecastle and, after loan spells with Stenhousemuir, Forfar Athletic, East Stirlingshire and East Fife, made his first-team debut in August 2014.

The former Scotland Under-21 international went on to make 63 appearances for the Edinburgh outfit and was called up to the Scotland squad for the first time in May 2016.

However, he has yet to earn a full cap and his start in a 1-0 defeat by Kilmarnock on 13 May was his first for Hearts since August after losing his place to fellow Scotland squad member Jon McLaughlin.

Hamilton exits Hearts despite manager Craig Levein having resigned himself to losing McLaughlin, with the 30-year-old having had more lucrative offers from English clubs.

"Hearts was brilliant for me," the goalkeeper added. "I played a few games there, but I'm coming here to a new club, a big club with good ambitions."

Two goalkeepers exited Dundee this summer, with Scott Bain making his loan move to Celtic permanent and Jeremy Malherbe being released.