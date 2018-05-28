BBC Sport - Wales v Mexico: Ryan Giggs' side prepare for friendly in LA

Wales prepare for Mexico friendly in LA

  • From the section Wales

Wales play Mexico in a friendly match at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, on Tuesday and BBC Sport Wales caught up with the squad to see how preparations are going in Los Angeles.

The South Americans have qualified for the World Cup and Ryan Giggs' side will want to make a point after missing out on the tournament.

*The game is live on the BBC Sport website; kick-off 02:00 BST on 29 May.

Top videos

Video

Wales prepare for Mexico friendly in LA

  • From the section Wales
Video

World Cup countdown: Narey's amazing goal v Brazil - 1982

Video

Highlights: Mexico 0-0 Wales

Video

Player's epic journey pays off at French Open

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Watch: James inspires Cavs to Eastern Conference title

Audio

5 live Sport

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

World Cup countdown: Houghton's heroics - 1994

Video

'Easy' decision to play for Scotland - McTominay

Video

Watch: Klopp joins fans' defiant song after final defeat

Video

Highlights: Pakistan hammer sorry England

  • From the section Cricket
Video

England have got to be smarter - Root

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'It's like a family' - Playing for Panjab FA

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired