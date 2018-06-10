BBC Sport - 50 Great World Cup moments: England win in 1966
World Cup countdown: England win on home soil in 1966
With four days to go until the 2018 World Cup begins, BBC Sport looks back on the last two goals of England's 4-2 win over West Germany in the 1966 final.
