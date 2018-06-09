BBC Sport - World Cup countdown: Paul Gascoigne's tears in Italia '90 semi-final
World Cup countdown: Gazza's tears - 1990
- From the section World Cup
With five days to go until the World Cup, BBC Sport remembers England midfielder Paul Gascoigne's tears after he was booked during the semi-finals of Italia '90, which would have ruled him out of the final.
