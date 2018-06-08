BBC Sport - 50 Great World Cup moments: Mario Gotze's winning goal for Germany in 2014
World Cup countdown: Gotze wins it for Germany in 2014
- From the section World Cup
With six days to go before the 2018 World Cup, BBC Sport looks back on Mario Gotze's late winning strike for Germany against Argentina in the 2014 final.
Available to UK users only.
More great Fifa World Cup moments
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired