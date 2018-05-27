Erik Sviatchenko: Celtic defender makes permanent return to FC Midtjylland

Sviatchenko won five trophies during his time at Celtic, scoring twice in 63 appearances

Erik Sviatchenko has made a permanent return to FC Midtjylland from Celtic for an undisclosed fee after a successful loan spell.

The 26-year-old Denmark international defender joined the Scottish champions in January 2016 for around £1.5m.

He signed a four-and-a-half year contract but was loaned back to his former club at the start of this year, helping them win the Danish title.

Sviatchenko made 63 Celtic appearances, scoring two goals.

He won two league titles during his time in Glasgow as well as two League Cups and the Scottish Cup.

The central defender spent seven years with FC Midtjylland prior to his move to Celtic.