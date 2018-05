Wimmer's last game for Stoke was against Manchester United in January

Stoke City defender Kevin Wimmer has joined German side Hannover 96 on loan until the end of next season.

The 25-year-old Austria international joined Stoke last summer from Tottenham for £18million.

But he only played 19 times for Stoke and didn't appear at all after new manager Paul Lambert took over in January.

Stoke said the loan agreement includes an option for the deal to be made permanent.