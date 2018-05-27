Liverpool's Andy Robertson: 'We win as a team, we lose as a team'

Goalkeeper Loris Karius made two terrible blunders as Liverpool lost Saturday's final to Real Madrid

Andrew Robertson insists no one at Liverpool is blaming Loris Karius for their Champions League final defeat.

The German goalkeeper made two huge errors as Real Madrid prevailed 3-1 in Kiev.

Karius was distraught at full time but Scotland defender Robertson insists the responsibility will be shared by the whole team.

"Of course he made mistakes," said Robertson. "But we are not blaming him. He will hold his hands up."

Karius allowed Real to take 1-0 and 3-1 leads, throwing the ball onto Karim Benzema for the opener and then allowing a Gareth Bale drive to slip through his fingers.

Bale also scored a spectacular overhead kick as the Spanish giants won the trophy for a third successive season.

"We win as a team, we lose as a team," added Robertson. "We fell short.

"Loz has been incredible since he go the number one jersey. He is young and he will learn from it. He will be a top keeper.

"There are no words that we can say that will make it better for him. We went around him. We all gave him a hug and tried to lift him."

Robertson was the first Scot to play in a Champions League final since Paul Lambert lifted the famous cup with Borussia Dortmund in 1997.

The left-back was prominent as an attacking outlet in the first half and made a terrific goal-saving challenge to deny Cristiano Ronaldo after the interval.

'Quite clever, isn't he?'

Liverpool lost top scorer Mo Salah to a shoulder injury before the break, following a tussle with Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.

The Spain centre-half appeared to hold on to the Egyptian star as the pair fell, prompting widespread online criticism.

Robertson did not go so far as to apportion blame, but said: "I think it is just how he (Salah) has landed but Ramos is quite clever, isn't he?

"We are clutching at straws if we are saying that. It's unfortunate. It just disrupted our rhythm a wee bit.

"He has done unbelievable this season and for it to end that way for him was devastating. I hope he goes to the World Cup because a nation is a relying on him.

"Hopefully he'll come back bigger and stronger."

Salah, who scored 44 goals for his club last season, has since indicated that he is "confident" of playing in the World Cup next month.