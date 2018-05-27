BBC Sport - Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss joins fans to sing defiant song after losing to Real Madrid
Watch: Klopp joins fans' defiant song after final defeat
- From the section Liverpool
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp appears in good spirits after his side's Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid, joining Reds fans to sing a defiant song about bringing the trophy "back to Liverpool".
