BBC Sport - Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss joins fans to sing defiant song after losing to Real Madrid

Watch: Klopp joins fans' defiant song after final defeat

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp appears in good spirits after his side's Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid, joining Reds fans to sing a defiant song about bringing the trophy "back to Liverpool".

