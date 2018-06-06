BBC Sport - 50 Great World Cup moments: Gary Lineker's hat-trick against Poland - 1986
World Cup countdown: Lineker's hat-trick against Poland in 1986
- From the section World Cup
With eight days to go until the World Cup begins, watch Gary Lineker's famous hat-trick for England against Poland at the 1986 tournament in Mexico.
Available to UK users only.
