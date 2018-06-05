BBC Sport - World Cup countdown: Luis Suarez handball denies Ghana - 2010
World Cup countdown: Suarez handball denies Ghana - 2010
- From the section World Cup
Relive the dramatic moment Luis Suarez's handball denied Ghana a place in the 2010 World Cup semi-finals. He was sent off, but Asamoah Gyan missed the subsequent penalty.
Available to UK users only.
More great Fifa World Cup moments
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired