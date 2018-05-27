Harry Pritchard: Blackpool sign Maidenhead United winger on two-year deal

Harry Pritchard (right) in action for Maidenhead
Harry Pritchard (right) could replace Colin Daniel, who has agreed a move to Peterborough

League One side Blackpool have signed Maidenhead United winger Harry Pritchard on a two-year contract.

The 25-year-old helped Maidenhead gain promotion to the National League in 2016-17 and scored 13 goals in 43 fifth-tier appearances last season.

He spent six years with the Berkshire club, where he played 233 times in all.

"To come up here and sign is a dream move. Last season was definitely my best at Maidenhead and I'm ready for the step up," Pritchard said.

Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer told the club website: "He's capable of taking people on, scoring goals with both feet and being a threat in the air."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Coach talking to new kayakers

National Go Canoeing Week Starter Session
Young boy playing rugby

Rugbytots St.Austell

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired