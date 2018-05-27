Premier League: Sale of two domestic packages imminent - Richard Scudamore

Manchester City won the 2017-18 title with a record 100 points

The sale of the remaining two domestic top-flight packages from 2019-2022 is imminent, says Premier League executive chairman Richard Scudamore.

Five of the seven sets of rights were bought for £4.464bn in February, with two packages of midweek and bank holiday matches remaining unsold.

"We are in the process of selling them," Scudamore told BBC Radio 5 live's Sportsweek.

"We have got different things we can do and we are investigating all of those."

He added: "It is imminent. It won't be long."

Sky won the rights to four of the five packages, which amounts to 128 matches sold so far, with BT acquiring the other 32-game tranche.

BT had said it would "continue to engage" with the Premier League over the final two packages.

Sky would be limited to only winning one of the two as any broadcaster is limited to a total of 148 matches.

There has been speculation that Amazon, Facebook, Netflix or Twitter would bid for the first time and break the Sky-BT duopoly.