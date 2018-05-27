Wayne Rooney: DC United hopeful over deal to sign Everton forward

Wayne Rooney rejoined Everton in July 2017 having spent 13 seasons at Manchester United

DC United are hopeful of getting a deal "over the line" to bring Everton forward Wayne Rooney to MLS, says coach Ben Olsen.

Everton have given Rooney permission to speak to the American club and a deal has been agreed in principle.

The former England captain, 32, is believed to have been offered a deal until the end of the 2020 season.

"There is interest in Wayne Rooney from our end and I think there is interest from his end too," added Olsen.

Rooney, who still has a year left on his contract at Goodison Park, has visited Washington as part of what is seen as a fact-finding mission.

"Nothing is done, so I don't want to get into talk of arrival until he actually arrives," added Olsen.

"Nothing is ever done in this world, when you're looking at a deal of this scope and size.

"We'll see, but hopefully we can get it done."

The former Manchester United striker made 40 appearances for Everton last season and was top scorer with 11 goals.