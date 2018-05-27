Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Besiktas, Hibs, Sunderland, Fulham, Brighton, Swansea, St Mirren, Aberdeen, St Johnstone, Livingston, Morton, Carlisle

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Jack Ross hopes to make Scotland midfielder John McGinn his first major signing as Sunderland manager, but Hibernian have placed a £3m price tag on the 23-year-old, with a third of any fee going to the pair's former club, St Mirren. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Alfredo Morelos is eyeing a move to Besiktas after the Rangers striker took to Twitter to retweet a story linking him with the Turkish club, but although the Ibrox outfit are aware on the interest, there has been no offer made for the 21-year-old who is also on the radar of French and Italian clubs. (Sunday Express, print edition)

Steven Gerrard is refusing to give up on Brighton & Hove Albion central defender Connor Goldson as the Rangers manager prepares a third bid for the 25-year-old after an offer of around £2m was rejected on Friday. (Sunday Mail)

Rangers' hopes of signing Connor Goldson have increased after Nigeria centre-half Leon Balogun joined Brighton & Hove Albion from Mainz, but the Ibrox club will have to find more cash after an initial £1.5m bid was rebuffed and an increased offer was also rejected. (Sunday Post)

Alfredo Morelos could have hinted his desire to leave Rangers

Jordan Ayew is attracting "serious" interest from Celtic, according to Nana Oduro Sarfo, director of football at Ghanaian club Berekum Chelsea and who is a close friend of the Swansea City striker. (Sunday Mail)

Scotland midfielder Ryan Christie admits he is facing a make-or-break season with Celtic after 18 months on loan with Scottish Premiership rivals Aberdeen. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Ryan Christie hopes to use appearances for Scotland in their much-maligned tour of Peru and Mexico as a springboard to success with Celtic after his return from loan with Aberdeen. (Sunday Herald)

Midfielder Greg Tansey has been told he will not be part of manager Derek McInnes' plans at Aberdeen, despite the 29-year-old having two years remaining of his three-year contract, and the club will listen to offers for the former Inverness Caledonian Thistle player. (Press & Journal)

Scotland midfielders Darren Fletcher and Charlie Adam will be made available for transfer by new Stoke City manager Gary Rowett following their relegation from the Premier League. (Sunday Mirror)

Swansea City's Jordan Ayew is being linked with Celtic

Paul Lambert, sacked after Stoke City's relegation from England's top flight, has been sounded out about his availability for the St Mirren manager's job after Jack Ross's exit to Sunderland following promotion to the Scottish Premiership. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

David Hopkin is to decide his future within the next 48 hours, with the Livingston manager having held talks with Carlisle United and Greenock Morton - and being on the radar of St Mirren - after leading the Lions to an unexpected promotion to the Premiership. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Scotland midfielder Tom Cairney played through the pain of a knee injury that has plagued his season to score the winner against Aston Villa in Saturday's Premier League play-off final and secure promotion for Fulham. (Sunday Mail, print edition)

St Johnstone are poised to snub Scottish football's new reserve league when it kicks off in August, with chairman Steve Brown expressing concern about the replacement for the Under-20 Development League. (Sunday Mail)

OTHER GOSSIP

Matt Taylor is committed to being part of the Scotland set-up at next year's Rugby World Cup despite fellow Australian Eddie Jones eyeing him as a candidate for the vacant England defence role. (Sunday Times, print edition)