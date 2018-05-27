BBC Sport - Gareth Bale on his Champions League final goal for Real Madrid
I need to be playing every week - Bale
- From the section European Football
Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale describes his stunning overhead volley against Liverpool in the Champions League final as a "dream come true" and says he will reflect on his future in the Spanish capital during the summer.
MATCH REPORT: Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool
