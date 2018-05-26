BBC Sport - Champions League final: Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool - Van Dijk & Lovren reflect on defeat

Van Dijk & Lovren reflect on 'heartbreaking' defeat

Liverpool defenders Virgil van Dijk and Dejan Lovren reflect on their Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid, and show their support for goalkeeper Loris Karius, who made two costly mistakes.

MATCH REPORT: Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool

Top videos

Video

Van Dijk & Lovren reflect on 'heartbreaking' defeat

Video

Karius's errors & that Bale goal - how the internet reacted

Video

Highlights: England rally to hold slender lead

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Watch: Pakistan's Amir bowls Bairstow as England toil

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Watch: Pakistan's Abbas traps opener Cook for one

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Liverpool will fly at Real Madrid - Lawrenson

Video

World Cup moments: Suarez sends England home - 2014

Video

Highlights: Pakistan take control of first Test

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Nobody expected us to be here - Klopp

Video

The most powerful woman in sport

  • From the section News

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom
Rugby coach giving a child a high five

Rugbytots Ltd

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired