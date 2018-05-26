Sunday's sports pages

Sunday's Mail
The Mail on Sunday features the joy of Gareth Bale and the despair of Mohamed Salah after the Champions League final
Sunday's Star
The Star Sunday features Gareth Bale and his night to remember in Kiev
Sunday's Express
The Sunday Express also features Bale's skills which helped secured a record 13th European title for Real Madrid

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Coach talking to new kayakers

National Go Canoeing Week Starter Session
Young boy playing rugby

Rugbytots St.Austell

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired