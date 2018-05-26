Champions League final: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp feels for keeper Loris Karius

Loris Karius joined Liverpool from Bundesliga side Mainz for £4.7m in May 2016

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he feels sympathy for Loris Karius after two awful mistakes by the keeper helped Real Madrid win the Champions League.

Karius gifted Karim Benzema an easy goal before allowing Gareth Bale's shot to squirm in as Real won 3-1 in Kiev.

Klopp is still seeking his first trophy since joining Liverpool in 2015.

He said: "The second mistake is because of the first. It's really difficult to get rid of the bad thoughts in your mind."

The Liverpool manager added: "Loris knows it, everybody knows it. That is a shame in a game like this, in a season like this.

"I feel for him. He is a fantastic boy."

Karius was beaten by a stunning overhead volley by Wales forward Bale after Sadio Mane had cancelled out Benzema's opener.

"Gareth Bale's bicycle kick was unbelievable," said Klopp.

"We did what we could and the boys tried everything but it was not the best script for us.

"Everything was great until tonight. You go to the final to win it. It was a proper chance for us and we did not take it."

