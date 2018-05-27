Champions League: How the Real Madrid players celebrated

It was a night they won't forget.

Tears, errors and overhead kicks provided an exhilarating Champions League final, which saw Real Madrid crowned champions for the third successive season and 13th time overall.

Meanwhile, Liverpool's woes begin when main man Mohamed Salah was reduced to tears after a devastating shoulder injury in the first half.

At full time both sets of players had, understandably, a contrasting sets of emotions, here's how Real and their fans celebrated victory:

Real Madrid players celebrate at the final whistle
Delight and despair summed up at the final whistle
Real Madrid's Marcelo kisses the trophy
Full-back Marcelo gave the trophy a big kiss as the other players watched on
Real Madrid fans celebrate in Cibeles Square in Madrid
Real fans gathered in Cibeles Square, Madrid to celebrate
Sergio Ramos gets off the plane clutching the Champions League trophy
Captain Sergio Ramos came off the plane holding the trophy when the team arrived back in Madrid on Sunday
Liverpool players arrive back at John Lennon airport
Meanwhile, it was an unhappy homecoming for Mohamed Salah and the other Liverpool players at John Lennon airport...
Liverpool fans look miserable in the airport
...as well as for the Liverpool fans

What the Spanish papers said:

Marca
Invincibles, said Marca

