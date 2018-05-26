Champions League final: Zinedine Zidane happy to be making history with Real Madrid

Real Madrid started with the same first XI against Liverpool as they did when they won the 2016-17 Champions League

Zinedine Zidane says he is proud to be creating history with Real Madrid after they beat Liverpool to win a third successive Champions League title.

Zidane's side won 3-1 in Kiev as Gareth Bale scored two goals.

Real are the most successful club in European Cup/Champions League history - with 13 titles.

Zidane said: "This is a legendary club. This is a club that has won 13 European Cups so I'm happy to be part of this history."

He added: "We are going to think about what we achieved, enjoy the moment first. This is the most important thing now."

'They can call us a dynasty'

Karim Benzema also scored for the Spanish giants, with Sadio Mane equalising for Liverpool before Bale struck twice.

Zinedine Zidane is the only manager in history to win the Champions League three times in a row

Only three clubs have won Europe's premier club competition in three successive seasons - Real, when they who won five in a row from 1956, Ajax (1971-73) and Bayern Munich (1974-76).

However, Real are the first to do it in the Champions League era, with this their fourth triumph in five seasons.

Midfielder Luka Modric believes it will be difficult for teams to top Real's recent achievements.

"It is something unbelievable, something historic," he told BT Sport. "I don't know if anyone will repeat this in the future. Twice was amazing, this is historic.

"We watched a movie yesterday about basketball teams like the Chicago Bulls, the Lakers and Boston Celtics and how they won it three or four times in a row and they called it a dynasty.

"They can call us a dynasty. It seems so easy to come here and win it but it's so much hard work day in and day out. I don't think anyone will repeat this."