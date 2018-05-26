Cristiano Ronaldo: Real Madrid forward to 'give an answer' on his future soon

Ronaldo has scored 120 goals in the Champions League - more than any other player

Cristiano Ronaldo says he will soon make an announcement about his future after helping Real Madrid win a third successive Champions League title.

Real beat Liverpool 3-1 in Kiev on Saturday thanks to a Gareth Bale double and a Karim Benzema strike.

Although Ronaldo did not score, he did finish as the competition's top scorer this season with 15 goals.

"In the next few days I'll give an answer to the fans," Ronaldo told Bein Sports.

"It was beautiful to be at Real Madrid. The future of any Madrid player is not important; we have just made history."

When asked to clarify why he spoke about being at Real Madrid in the past tense, Ronaldo added: "I don't have any doubts, it's not important.

"I have to rest now, go and meet up with the Portugal team [before the World Cup] and in the next few weeks [I'll make an announcement]."

'They should call it the CR7 Champions League'

Ronaldo, 33, has been at Real Madrid since 2009 and is contracted to the club until 2021.

He is the first player to win five Champions League titles since the competition changed format in 1992 - his total including one with Manchester United - and he has scored more goals in the competition than any other player, with 120.

But when asked if he was disappointed not score in the final, Ronaldo said: "Who's disappointed? Perhaps they need to change the name of the Champions League to the CR7 Champions League. Who has the most titles and who has the most goals?"