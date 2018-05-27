Ashley Williams: Captain welcomes Wales action after Everton frustration

Ashley Williams has won 78 caps for Wales, scoring two goals

Friendly international: Mexico v Wales Venue: Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, California Date: Tuesday, 29 May Kick-off: 02:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Wales captain Ashley Williams admits he is frustrated with his lack of game-time for club side Everton - but says he is relieved to be returning to action with his country.

Williams, 33, has not played for the Toffees since being sent off against Burnley on 3 March.

However, the centre-half is back with his national side to face Mexico in their friendly match in Pasadena.

Asked if it had been a frustrating club campaign, he said: "Yes, definitely."

Williams added: "But that season is done now and I'm just looking forward to this game and into pre-season for the next campaign.

"It's always difficult not being involved and you want to play because playing a game is that bit harder.

"But what can you do? I've just tried to stay in shape and on Monday I'll just try and use my experience as best I can and play as well as I can."

Williams' most recent appearances were Wales' two matches at the China Cup friendly tournament in March, a 6-0 drubbing of China and a 1-0 loss to Uruguay.

Ashley Williams has not featured for Everton since his red card against Burnley on 3 March

Yet despite losing his starting place for Everton towards the end of the season, he still ended the campaign with 34 appearances for the Toffees in all competitions.

The former Swansea City player is expected to lead Wales for the friendly fixture against Mexico at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

And despite his lack of recent appearances, Williams has no concerns about his match fitness.

"I'm fine. I haven't played since the Uruguay game but I've been training every day and trying to keep fit that way," he added.

"I'm just delighted to have met back up with the lads with Wales as we always are. We keep saying it all the time and we have a laugh and enjoy everyone else's company.

"They [Mexico] look very good in and out of possession, so we know it's going to be a very difficult game with them going to the World Cup.

"They'll be looking to play well and impress their manager before the tournament and we all remember how difficult the last game we had against them out here in New York was. We're expecting a tough game."