Champions League final: Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah forced off with shoulder injury

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was forced out of the Champions League final against Real Madrid after suffering a suspected shoulder injury.

Salah, who has scored 44 goals for the club this season, was hurt after being pulled down by Real captain Sergio Ramos in the 26th minute.

The Egypt international tried to carry on but broke down in tears and was replaced by Adam Lallana.

Salah is due to represent his country at the World Cup this summer.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed an excellent first season at Anfield after joining from Roma for £34m last June.

He broke the record as leading scorer in the Premier League with 32 goals as Jurgen Klopp's side finished fourth in the table.

