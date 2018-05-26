Real Madrid v Liverpool: How the players rated in the Champions League final

From the section

Gareth Bale became the first substitute to score twice in a Champions League or European Cup final.

Gareth Bale's stupendous overhead kick illuminated Real Madrid's 3-1 victory over Liverpool in the Champions League final.

Bale, on as a substitute, also added Madrid's third on an evening to forget for Reds goalkeeper Loris Karius.

Karius allowed the the Welshman's shot to squirm out of his grasp to compound an earlier mistake that had gifted a goal to Karim Benzema.

BBC Sport chief football writer Phil McNulty has given his ratings - and you also rated the players with our new player rating tool.

Here are the results...

Real Madrid

Keylor Navas (goalkeeper)

Phil McNulty's rating: 7

For a much-maligned goalkeeper he makes crucial saves - as he did from Trent Alexander-Arnold in the first half.

Your rating: 6.25

Dani Carvajal (right-back)

Phil McNulty's rating: 5

Offered a good outlet on the right until his evening was prematurely ended by injury.

Your rating: 5.31

Raphael Varane (centre-back)

Phil McNulty's rating: 6

Tested but came through on another glory night for Real.

Your rating: 6.23

Sergio Ramos (centre-back)

Phil McNulty's rating: 7

Will be cast as the villain by Liverpool's fans after Salah's injury but a peerless defender.

Your rating: 5.66

Marcelo (left-back)

Phil McNulty's rating: 7

Superb attacking full-back and another good night for him.

Your rating: 6.45

Luka Modric (right midfield)

Phil McNulty's rating: 7

Class. Keeps things ticking over in midfield.

Your rating: 6.64

Casemiro (central midfield)

Phil McNulty's rating: 6

A steadying presence who allowed Toni Kroos and Modric to take control.

Your rating: 5.88

Toni Kroos (left midfield)

Phil McNulty's rating: 6

Loves possession and part of a very efficient midfield machine.

Your rating: 6.06

Karim Benzema (forward)

Phil McNulty's rating: 6

The workhorse who was gifted a goal by Karius.

Your rating: 6.76

Isco (forward)

Phil McNulty's rating: 6

Quiet night for a quality player. Should have scored when he hit the bar in the second half.

Your rating: 5.68

Cristiano Ronaldo (forward)

Phil McNulty's rating: 6

Uneventful, mixed night for the great man.

Your rating: 5.45

Substitutes

Nacho (right-back - on for Carvajal, 37 minutes)

Phil McNulty's rating: 6

Solid and unspectacular but did all that was required of him.

Your rating: 5.54

Gareth Bale (forward - on for Isco, 61 minutes)

Phil McNulty's rating: 9

The match-winner and a stroke of genius for Real's second goal.

Your rating: 9.98

Marco Asensio (midfielder - on for Benzema, 89 minutes)

Phil McNulty's rating: No rating

No time to make an impact.

Your rating: 5.45

Liverpool

Loris Karius (goalkeeper)

Phil McNulty's rating: 2

As bad as it gets for a goalkeeper on a showpiece occasion. Two of the worst errors you will see. Poor technique and questionable temperament. Total nightmare.

Your rating: 2.82

Trent Alexander-Arnold (right-back)

Phil McNulty's rating: 6

Was tested throughout but fought all the way and showed great heart.

Your rating: 6.24

Virgil van Dijk (centre-back)

Phil McNulty's rating: 6

Decent performance and has made a difference to Liverpool's defence.

Your rating: 6.22

Dejan Lovren (centre-back)

Phil McNulty's rating: 7

Solid and made several crucial interceptions.

Your rating: 5.99

Andrew Robertson (left-back)

Phil McNulty's rating: 6

Brilliant goal-saving challenge on Cristiano Ronaldo and a display full of energy and commitment.

Your rating: 6.79

James Milner (right midfield)

Phil McNulty's rating: 5

Been a stalwart of this Champions League campaign but never exerted any influence.

Your rating: 5.90

Jordan Henderson (central midfield)

Phil McNulty's rating: 5

Never gave up but this was not his night. Anonymous.

Your rating: 5.47

Georginio Wijnaldum (left midfield)

Phil McNulty's rating: 6

Tried manfully to get Liverpool back into the game but there was too much quality in Real's midfield.

Your rating: 5.66

Mohamed Salah (forward)

Phil McNulty's rating: No rating. (Injured)

Your rating: 5.73

Roberto Firmino (forward)

Phil McNulty's rating: 6

Had a magnificent season but subdued here, apart from one first half chance that was blocked by Sergio Ramos.

Your rating: 5.61

Sadio Mane (forward)

Phil McNulty's rating: 8

Magnificent display. Carried the fight brilliantly after Salah's injury.

Your rating: 7.26

Substitutes:

Adam Lallana (midfielder on for Salah - 30 minutes)

Phil McNulty's rating: 5

Disappointing. Could not get into the game. Looks well short of match sharpness.

Your rating: 5.12

Emre Can (midfielder - on for Milner, 83 minutes)

Phil McNulty's rating: No rating

Could not get involved in the limited time remaining.

Your rating: 4.26