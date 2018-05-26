Champions League: How social media reacted to the Real Madrid v Liverpool final

Real Madrid's third Champions League in a row and 13th in all left fans and fellow professionals in awe

Gareth Bale's outstanding overheard kick, Loris Karius' shocking mistakes, and that devastating Mohamed Salah injury - it was an unforgettable Champions League final for a number of reasons.

Real Madrid showed Liverpool what they do best as they denied the Reds a sixth Champions League trophy, with goals from Karim Benzema and a memorable double from Gareth Bale giving the Spanish giants their third title in a row and 13th in all.

The match featured its fair share of talking points - none more so than that Bale goal.

Here's how the world of sport reacted to the back-to-back-to-back winners on social media.

Gareth Bale's unstoppable overhead kick gave Real Madrid a 2-1 lead in the 54th minute - and the internet reacted exactly as you would expect...

One of the greatest ever Champions League final goals? One of the greatest ever goals full stop?

Liverpool fans were understandably gutted by the result, with sports stars and fans giving each other a collective hug following a draining final...

Loris Karius produced not one, but two goalkeeping errors with disastrous results, which caused a few tongue-in-cheek tweets and at least some sympathetic ones...

But the goalkeeper did receive some well-wishes, despite his less-than-perfect performance...

Perhaps Jermaine Jenas' tweet sums up the night...