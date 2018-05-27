France v Republic of Ireland (Mon)

League of Ireland goalkeeper Shane Supple could make his international debut in Paris

Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill has the opportunity to experiment in the Paris friendly against World Cup-bound France.

Goalkeepers Conor O'Malley and Shane Supple are in line for debuts along with midfielder Shaun Williams and striker Graham Burke.

O'Neill was forced into a late squad change with Alan Judge coming in for the injured Eunan O'Kane.

France beat the Republic 2-1 in their last encounter at Euro 2016.

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann scored both goals for the hosts in the Paris quarter-final.

The teams have met 16 times with the French prevailing in seven games while the most recent of the Republic's four victories came in 1981.

France are warming up for the World Cup finals Russia, where they will take on Australia, Peru and Denmark in Group C.

Play-off blow

The Irish missed out on a place in Russia after a play-off defeat by Denmark and O'Neill's focus is on the Uefa Nations League opener away to Wales on 6 September.

Monday's game at the Stade de France is followed by a friendly with the USA at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Republic midfielder Alan Browne is relishing going up against the likes of Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kante and Corentin Tolisso in the French capital.

"It's probably not the biggest game I'd have played in terms of rewards at the end of it considering it's a friendly, but it's certainly the biggest game I'd have played in in terms of quality," said the Preston player.

"Everybody knows the quality that the France team possesses and they will be really giving it a go to win the World Cup outright.

"They will be raring to go, I'd imagine, and it's just a chance for us to stake a claim in the team, and we will give it our all."