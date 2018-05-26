James Coppinger: Doncaster Rovers skipper signs new one-year deal

James Coppinger.
James Coppinger had made 574 appearances since joining Doncaster in 2004.

Doncaster Rovers captain James Coppinger has signed a new one-year deal to take the midfielder into his 15th season with the club.

The 37-year-old is Doncaster's record appearance holder and is closing in on 600 games for Darren Ferguson's side.

He played 42 times in 2017-18, scoring five goals for the League One club.

"I'm delighted. I've been with the club 14 years now and I'm already looking forward to what next season brings," Coppinger told the club's website.

