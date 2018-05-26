BBC Sport - Auchinleck Talbot meet Hurlford United in Junior Cup final
Ayrshire rivals vie for Junior Cup
- From the section Scottish
Auchinleck Talbot have won the Scottish Junior Cup a record 11 times, while Hurlford United have lifted the trophy once before.
The West Super League sides meet at Rugby Park on Sunday, with BBC Alba providing live coverage (16:10 BST kick off).
An Ayrshire club will win the cup for a sixth successive season, with the past five champions: Auchinleck (2013), Hurlford (2014), Auchinleck (2015), Beith (2016) & Glenafton (2017).
The winners will qualify to play in next season's Scottish Cup.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired