Brighton: Striker Florin Andone to join from Deportivo on five-year deal
Brighton have agreed to sign Deportivo La Coruna striker Florin Andone on a five-year deal.
The 25-year-old Romania international will join the club on 8 June for an undisclosed fee.
Andone scored 18 goals in 69 appearances during a two-year spell with the Spanish club.
"He is a player that we have tracked for some time, and he will add a new dimension to our attacking options," said Seagulls boss Chris Hughton.
"He is a very hard-working player, and has proven his quality at the highest level in Spain, as well as at international level. I am looking forward to working with him next season."
Andone joined Deportivo - who were relegated from La Liga last season - in 2016 after spending two years at Cordoba.
He has won 21 caps for Romania, including three appearances at Euro 2016.