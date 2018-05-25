Brighton: Striker Florin Andone to join from Deportivo on five-year deal

Florin Andone tackles Lionel Messi
Andone (left) tackles Barcelona's Lionel Messi during a La Liga match

Brighton have agreed to sign Deportivo La Coruna striker Florin Andone on a five-year deal.

The 25-year-old Romania international will join the club on 8 June for an undisclosed fee.

Andone scored 18 goals in 69 appearances during a two-year spell with the Spanish club.

"He is a player that we have tracked for some time, and he will add a new dimension to our attacking options," said Seagulls boss Chris Hughton.

"He is a very hard-working player, and has proven his quality at the highest level in Spain, as well as at international level. I am looking forward to working with him next season."

Andone joined Deportivo - who were relegated from La Liga last season - in 2016 after spending two years at Cordoba.

He has won 21 caps for Romania, including three appearances at Euro 2016.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Young boy playing rugby

Rugbytots St.Austell
Didi Rugby

Didi Rugby

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired