Frank Lampard among 20 Derby County manager's job applicants

By Simon Stone

BBC Sport

  • From the section Derby
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard has also been interviewed for the job at Championship club Ipswich Town

Former Chelsea and Manchester City midfielder Frank Lampard is one of 20 applicants for the vacant Derby County manager's job.

The 39-year-old former England midfielder has been linked with a number of role over the past few months, including Oxford and Ipswich.

No decision is expected by the Rams until the middle of next week.

After failing to make the Championship play-off final, boss Gary Rowett left to join Stoke City on Tuesday.

Lampard has not made any secret of his desire to become a manager since his retirement as a player in February 2017.

