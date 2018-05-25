Linfield sign teenage striker Lorcan Forde from Warrenpoint Town

Lorcan Forde scored four goals for Premiership side Warrenpoint Town last season

Linfield have brought in teenage forward Lorcan Forde from Warrenpoint Town on a three-year deal.

Blues boss David Healy is delighted to sign the 18-year-old after an impressive season with Warrenpoint.

"He's one of the best young talents around and he's certainly a player we've had in mind for quite some time," Healy told the club website.

"We've been keeping a close eye on his progress and we've been impressed by his pace, energy and enthusiasm."

Healy is aiming for a much improved 2018/19 campaign after the disappointment of finishing fourth in the Premiership last season.

Forde's superb form secured a trial with Premier League side Burnley and other English clubs were interested in the player.

Healy added: "Lorcan will provide real options for us in the striking areas and I believe in time he will turn out to be a huge signing for us."

It's one out, one in for Warrenpoint after midfielder Francis McCaffrey joined the Milltown club.

The 25-year-old former Hull City and Glentoran player was released by Ballymena United earlier this week.