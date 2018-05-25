BBC Sport - Fulham's Tim Ream says the Championship play-off final is the biggest game of his career
Biggest game of my career - Ream
Fulham
Fulham defender Tim Ream tells BBC London that Saturday's Championship play-off final against Aston Villa at Wembley is the biggest game of his career.
USA international Ream, 30, insists he has not thought about the ramifications of failing to reach the Premier League, and is purely focused on what they need to do to win.
