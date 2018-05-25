BBC Sport - Champions League final: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says 'nobody expected us to be here'
Nobody expected us to be here - Klopp
European Football
Manager Jurgen Klopp says "nobody expected us to be here, but we are because we are Liverpool" as his side prepare for Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid.
