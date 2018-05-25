BBC Sport - Champions League final: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says 'nobody expected us to be here'

Nobody expected us to be here - Klopp

Manager Jurgen Klopp says "nobody expected us to be here, but we are because we are Liverpool" as his side prepare for Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid.

