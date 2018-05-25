BBC Sport - Jordan Henderson: Liverpool can hurt Real Madrid in Champions League final

Liverpool can hurt Real Madrid - Henderson

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson says the Anfield side can "hurt Real Madrid" in Saturday's Champions League final in Kiev.

