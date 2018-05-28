BBC Sport - 'It's like a family' - Playing for Panjab FA at the Conifa World Cup

'It's like a family' - Playing for Panjab FA

BBC Asian Network discover what representing Panjab FA at the Conifa World Cup means to its players.

Video produced by BBC Asian Network.

READ MORE: Gasman, policeman & the player who matched Sir Geoff - the story of the Panjab team

Top videos

Video

'It's like a family' - Playing for Panjab FA

Video

World Cup countdown: Houghton's heroics - 1994

Video

Watch: Klopp joins fans' defiant song after final defeat

Video

Highlights: Pakistan hammer sorry England

  • From the section Cricket
Video

England have got to be smarter - Root

  • From the section Cricket
Video

World Cup countdown: Argentina's 24-pass goal - 2006

Video

Sohail hits winning runs for Pakistan

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Watch: Buttler out lbw as England collapse

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Karius's errors & that Bale goal - how the internet reacted

Video

Van Dijk & Lovren reflect on 'heartbreaking' defeat

Video

I need to be playing every week - Bale

Video

Liverpool wanted everything & got minus something - Klopp

Video

'No barriers to stop you' - deaf referee aims to inspire

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired