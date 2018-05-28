BBC Sport - 'It's like a family' - Playing for Panjab FA at the Conifa World Cup
'It's like a family' - Playing for Panjab FA
- From the section Football
BBC Asian Network discover what representing Panjab FA at the Conifa World Cup means to its players.
Video produced by BBC Asian Network.
READ MORE: Gasman, policeman & the player who matched Sir Geoff - the story of the Panjab team
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired